Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Kerr Putney is answering questions about the department's Civil Emergency Unit, which has been responding to protests.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In his third straight virtual news conference Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Chief Kerr Putney addressed CMPD's tactics during recent protests in Charlotte.

Putney and the department have been under increased scrutiny since an incident Tuesday night, where protesters appeared to have been trapped on 4th Street between lines of CMPD officers deploying riot-control, chemical agents.

Riot-control, chemical agents could include smoke and pepper spray, which have been used by police department's across the country during protests and riots brought on by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The virtual news conference featured questions from news reporters that were submitted via a text chat and then read aloud by Rob Tufano, the City of Charlotte's Public Safety Communications Director.

There’s a national debate about whether or not tear gas was used to clear out protests before President Trump and his staff walked from the White House to a nearby church.

Our VERIFY team found the the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines riot control agents, sometimes referred to as ‘tear gas’, as "chemical compounds that temporarily make people unable to function by causing irritation to the eyes, mouth, throat, lungs, and skin.”

Putney said a full list of Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department's chemical agents would be released at a later time.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is independently reviewing Tuesday's night on 4th Street in uptown Charlotte.

Putney admits Facebook video from the night appears disturbing and says he hopes to share video captured by officers' body cameras upon the conclusion of the investigations.

City of Charlotte Councilman Braxton Winston, who was arrested during protests Friday, is proposing the defunding of chemical agents.

City officials had been scheduled to appear at a second public forum outside the City of Charlotte Government Center Friday evening. That event was cancelled because of the threat of storms.