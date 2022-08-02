National Night Out events happening Tuesday evening across Charlotte

The department has a full list of places people can visit to connect with officers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several National Night Out events are happening across Charlotte Tuesday night, all in an effort to connect citizens with officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

National Night Out, or NNO, has been an ongoing tradition for nearly 40 years. Many law enforcement agencies and communities typically hold NNO events on the first Tuesday of August, with the goal of strengthening the bond between officers and the community.

CMPD provided a list of NNO events hosted in several Charlotte neighborhoods. They're listed here by CMPD division, along with the addresses and times they are happening at:

Metro Division 111 Opal Street, 6-8 p.m. 1725 Madison Avenue, 7-9 p.m. 501 South Burns Avenue, 6-9 p.m. 1201 Beatties Ford Road, 5:30-8 p.m. 1600 Norris Avenue, 6-10 p.m. 2921 Tuckaseegee Road, 6-8 p.m. 2400 Greenland Avenue, 6-8 p.m. 1824 Statesville Avenue, 6:30-9 p.m.

Westover Division 1520 Clanton Road, 6-8 p.m. 3800 Dewitt Lane, time not listed 6600 Central Pacific Avenue, 6-8 p.m. 901 Seneca Place, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Freedom Division 4628 Clos Du Val Road, 5-8 p.m. 2814 Sloan Drive, 7-9 p.m. Radley Court, 6-8 p.m. 4820 Tuckaseegee Road, 4-7 p.m. 506 Coulwood Drive, 6-8 p.m.

North Tryon 227 Vickery Drive, 6-8 p.m. 919 Tom Hunter Road, 4-7 p.m. 3404 Braden Drive, 5-7 p.m. 6725 Caudell Place, 5-8 p.m.

Eastway 3401 Winterfield Place, 6-8 p.m. 3190 Sudbury Road, 6-8 p.m. 1120 Harrill Street, 6-8 p.m. 600 East 24th Street, 6-7:30 p.m. 2545 Jeff Street, 6-7:30 p.m.

University City 12414 Loganville Drive, 6-7:30 p.m. 7205 North Tryon Street, 4-9 p.m. 6000 Underwood Avenue, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 11804 Mallard Ridge Drive, 7-9 p.m. 5200 Dolphin Lane, 6-8 p.m. 12017 Old Timber Road, 6-8 p.m. 5710 Fairvista Drive, 6-8 p.m. Intersection Amarillo Road and Eldorado Avenue, 6-9 p.m. Pimpernel Road at the end of the street, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 16516 Silversword Drive, 6-8 p.m. 10741 Downpatrick Place, 6-8 p.m. 3609 Oriole Place, 6-8 p.m. 4930 Goose Creek Drive, 6-7:30 p.m.

Hickory Grove 8501 Cambridge Commons Drive, 7-8 p.m. 7300 Linda Lake Drive, 6-8 p.m. 9024 Gray Willow Road, 6-8 p.m.

Independence 975 Sardis Cove Drive, 6-8 p.m. 9200 Clifton Meadow Drive, 6-8 p.m.

South 5813 Sharon Road, 6-7:30 p.m. 3810 Cameron Creek Drive, 5:30-7:30 p.m. 7803 Waverly Walk, 6-8 p.m. 6348 South Point Drive, 4-6 p.m. 7000 Providence Road, 5:30-6:30 p.m. 5110 Red Cedar Lane, 6-8 p.m. 6140 Heath Ridge Court, 7-9 p.m.

North 1145 Rock Haven Drive, 6-8 p.m. 8300 Suttonview Drive, 7-8:30 p.m. 10201 Northwoods Forrest Drive, 6:30-8 p.m. 4495 Panther Place, 5:30-7:30 p.m. 10020 Spring Park Drive, 6-8 p.m. Sunset Road near Oakdale Road, 6:30-8 p.m. 419=01 Double Creek Crossing, 6-8 p.m. 5150 Glenlea Commons, 6:30-8 p.m. 3030 Allen Road south, 7-8:30 p.m.

Steele Creek 12306 Autumn Blaze, 6-8 p.m. 2400 Whitehall Estates Drive, 5-7 p.m.

Providence 5362 Buena Vista Avenue, 6-8 p.m. 3424 Oak Arbor Lane, 6-8 p.m.

Central 421 North Polar Street, 5-7 p.m.

