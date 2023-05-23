14-year-old drowns at Pine Island Country Club, police say

The teen was transported to Atrium Health-Main but was later pronounced dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 14-year-old has died after drowning at Pine Island Country Club Monday night, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, the incident happened at Stoneyridge Drive at the Pine Island Country Club. The teen was transported to Atrium Health-Main but was later pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the name of the teen at this time. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this developing story.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcastw weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.