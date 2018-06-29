CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Caleb Costner is still visiting the two boys who were shot while in their bed in west Charlotte.

That shooting happened 7 months ago.

The 9- and 11-year-old boys were sleeping in their beds during the shooting at an apartment on Leak Street. Both boys made a full recovery.

After the shooting, Officer Costner said he noticed Tamaker Thompson and her sons were living in an apartment that was basically empty. He knew he had to do something to help.

So Costner, along with his police chief, teamed up with "Beds for Kids" and surprised the Thompson family with a full living room and dining room set.

Thompson said Costner has become a father figure to her kids.

"They have a nickname for him," Thompson said. "They call him Stepdad because he's our hero."

