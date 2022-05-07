'We are always on high alert' | CMPD constantly assessing security for big Charlotte events

The next large-scale event in Uptown is the Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade in August.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The tragic July 4th shooting in Highland Park, Illinois is forcing many to question their own safety and police preparedness for potential future threats.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officials told WCNC Charlotte Tuesday they are constantly reevaluating and adapting trainings and response plans based on the threats across the country and around the world.

Charlotte Pride is the next large event in Uptown scheduled for August. CMPD and event organizers said safety conversations have long been underway but were top of mind after the shooting in Highland Park.

“[For] large scale events we are always on high alert," CMPD Lieutenant Stephen Fischbach said. "It’s a great deal of responsibility to have that number of our Charlotte citizens, as well as visitors, coming in all on one location. There’s so much that goes into making these events successful and safe for everyone."



Fischbach said there are often months, if not years, of security planning for big events. Considering the July 4 shooting in Illinois, those conversations are even more important now.

After a two-year hiatus, the Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade will return to Uptown Charlotte on August 20 and 21.

“We are confident in CMPD’s ability, other first responders’ ability, to ensure Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade will be a safe celebratory event for everyone," Matt Comer, the communications director for Charlotte Pride, said. "Just as you would any other large event, come with your family, come with groups, do the buddy system, [and] be aware of your surroundings just like you would at any other large event."

Police presence will be obvious and there will be barriers blocking vehicle access to certain streets, CMPD said. Cameras positioned throughout Uptown help CMPD keep a close watch from its command center.

“While these are troubling times, that’s why we took on this job, to put this gear on and to come to work day in and day out for our residents and visitors of Charlotte Mecklenburg,” Fischbach said. “To be that line between things that could happen and keeping your family safe.”

Mass shootings in public settings have robbed many of their sense of security, casting doubt and fears around attending certain large-scale events.

“The world we look out at it right now - and it can be a dangerous place," Comer said. "It's sad hearing what happens in other cities and states and countries."

He is hopeful that love and light will shine through that darkness during the pride celebration next month.

“Pride for me is an opportunity for our community to show in the face of our challenges, in the face of oppressors, that we are still here,” he said.

The Pride Festival and Parade expects more than 200,000 people to attend the event this year. CMPD officials stressed it will be safe for families to attend.