A Charlotte man said he was hiking in a park on Friday. Police say he's missing a day later

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for a man they say went for a hike on Friday afternoon, but has not been heard from since.
CMPD reports that 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told his family of his plans on Friday and went to McAlpine Creek Park along Monroe Road around 1:45 p.m. Police say he promised his family he'd be back after a few hours, but he has not been heard from since. He's believed to be wearing teal shorts.
A WCNC Charlotte team member saw police searching in the park Saturday afternoon.
Anyone who knows where Sullivan may be is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.
