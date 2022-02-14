Charlotte police searching for missing 17-year-old

Police said Graham suffers from cognitive issues due to a recent medical event.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old.

According to CMPD, Maniyah Graham was seen at around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13 at her home on Southwest Boulevard.

Public's Assistance Requested in Missing Person Investigation https://t.co/h49xUvwmON — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 14, 2022

Police said Graham was last seen wearing black tights with blue and yellow flowers on them and black sneakers. According to police, Graham suffers from cognitive issues due to a recent medical event.

Anyone with information on Graham's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

