62-year-old man drowns in backyard pool

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 62-year-old man was found dead early Monday morning in a backyard pool, the Mint Hill Police Department reports.

According to police, its officers were dispatched at around 9:30 a.m. to assist MEDIC with a possible drowning at a home on Chicopee Drive. When they arrived, officers found a man dead in a backyard in-ground pool.

Police said the 911 caller was the homeowner. Police believe the person had been in the water for an extended period of time.

The victim was a 62-year-old male, who was a friend of the family, and had been there the previous day and was allowed to stay the night. At this time foul play is not suspected, police said.

