This year's Charlotte Pride Parade set the record for the biggest in the organization's history

The Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade took over the Queen City this weekend, with about 260,000 people in Uptown for the event.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Pride may have wrapped, but there is still much to celebrate as this year's parade set a new record.

The Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade took over the Queen City this weekend, with about 260,000 people in Uptown for the event.

This year's parade set a record Sunday as the biggest parade in Charlotte Pride history with over 40 floats and roughly 10,000 participants.

In 2022, 275,000 people attended the events. It was estimated the event generated $8 million in revenue last year.

As the event continues to grow, those behind the festival said they are grateful to have a safe space to celebrate and support the LGBTQ-plus community.

"Pride really means visibility and celebratory togetherness… times have been really hard," said Liz Schob with the festival. "It is important to take intentional moments like this and really celebrate joy and the things we can really come together about and to also galvanize us because there is a lot of work to do.”

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts