'The door is opening' | Charlotte program aims to make city contract selection process more equitable

The "contractor development program" aims to level the playing field for minority- and women-owned small businesses bidding on city contracts.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hundreds of small business owners are bustling over Charlotte’s new “contractor development program” aimed at helping companies get a fair shot at winning city contracts. The city launched the initiative Wednesday night at an information session for small business owners.

Now, those efforts are coming to life.

The program helps minority- and women-owned small businesses secure the required money to apply for city contracts. It also offers technical support and coaching for businesses applying for contracts.

"Give us opportunities and we can show you exactly what we can do," David Goodson, owner of American Electric, said. "The city has allowed that door to be open for me. I’m walking through and I’m bringing my community."

Goodson is a Black business owner who said he has lost business because of discrimination in his field of work. He said he's now seeing Charlotte become more inclusive thanks to efforts by the city like this new program.

"Before if I walked in the door and I brought more than myself, the door got shut on us and I got pushed back out," Goodson said. "Now, the door is opening and they’re pushing people out of our way."

Companies bid on city contracts for a wide range of work including construction on government buildings and consulting services.

Councilman James Mitchell said the program will level the playing field for smaller, minority-owned businesses hoping to work with the city.

"When you’re zero to five years of developing your company, you don’t have enough capital in your bank, bonding is a way you can get work," Mitchell explained.

The city is working with two outside firms to provide bonding for businesses in the program, which acts as collateral for contractors in case a claim is filed.

"Most small businesses have less than five employees so the stress of administration, financial assistance -- now Carolina Small Business will do that for you," Mitchell said.

Small businesses must be certified with the city as a minority- or women-owned small business enterprise (MWSBE) to apply for the contractor development program.