Charlotte organization holding prom for young adults with developmental challenges

The organization is still looking for a few more dresses and food items. Its founder hopes that the community can jump in to close the gap.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With prom season approaching and COVID-19 protocols easing up, a Charlotte nonprofit is hoping to give young adults with developmental challenges a night to remember.

Champion House of Care, based in Charlotte's Hidden Valley corridor, is hosting a "royal" prom at the end of the month. They've been collecting donations since February, including prom attire for the participants.

However, the organization is still looking for a few more dresses and food items. Its founder hopes that the community can jump in to close the gap.

"For these young adults this is going to be a positive atmosphere, most of them have not been out due to COVID, so for them to get out with some of their peers and meet some new peers is going to be awesome," Janette Kinard, the founder of Champion House of Care, said.

Champion House of Care to host prom 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Volunteer chaperones are also needed for the event. The prom will be held on April 30 at Northside Baptist Church in Charlotte.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts