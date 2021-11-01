Charlotte officials to make major announcement at Johnson C. Smith University Monday

City leaders will announce a multi-million dollar private-public partnership to address racial equity in Charlotte Monday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — City leaders are expected to make a major announcement Monday afternoon to address racial equity and increase opportunity in Charlotte.

The announcement, scheduled for 2 p.m. at Johnson C. Smith University, will be for an "unprecedented multi-million dollar communitywide public-private partnership to address racial equity," according to a press release.

City officials have not given any further details about Monday's announcement. WCNC Charlotte will have a live stream of the announcement on the WCNC Charlotte mobile app and the WCNC Charlotte YouTube channel.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts