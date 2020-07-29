Charlotte radio host loses daughter in deadly car accident

"We have always shared our lives with you during laughter and sadness, so we wanted to give you the information before you heard it somewhere else."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The daughter of long-time Charlotte radio host, David Cannon, better known as Ace from the Ace & TJ show, has died. In a post shared on the show's social media pages, co-host TJ announced the news.

"Our show has experienced a heart wrenching blow. Ace’s daughter Payton was taken from us in a single car accident last night," the post read, in part.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, it happened just after midnight Wednesday morning. Troopers said the vehicle struck a tree not far from Brawley School Road and Lightship Drive.

Payton Cannon was 21.

"We have always shared our lives with you during laughter and sadness, so we wanted to give you the information before you heard it somewhere else," the post read.