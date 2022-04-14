Calling all bakers! Charlotte Rescue Mission needs your help with Easter sweets

Charlotte Rescue Mission is seeking donations of homemade desserts for its annual Easter feast. The CEO says the meal is a crucial part of its care.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Rescue Mission is asking for some help feeding neighbors in need over the Easter holiday.

Charlotte Rescue Mission says its needs bakers to whip up desserts and drop them off for this year's Easter feast. Each year, Charlotte Rescue Mission opens its doors on Easter Sunday to anyone looking for a meal.

President and CEO Tony Marciano says the annual meal is a crucial part of making sure the people they serve are seen and have hope.

"Our goal is to extend radical hospitality to each person who comes to the Mission on Easter Sunday," Marciano said. "Homemade desserts are a crucial part of the care we hope to communicate in this gathering."

Marciano said the center is in need of homemade cakes, pies, cookies and other sweets for the Easter gathering.

Interested bakers can deliver fresh homemade treats at the Charlotte Rescue Mission located at 907 W. 1st Street, Charlotte, North Carolina. Deliveries will be accepted on April 15 and 17.