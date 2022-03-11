How you can make a difference for families in need this Thanksgiving

The Charlotte Rescue Mission is gearing up for Thanksgiving. It needs help with food donations to help families and neighbors in need.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lots of wonderful charity organizations work to provide Thanksgiving meals to people who need them, but the Charlotte Rescue Mission goes the extra mile to make these meals extra special.

The Charlotte Rescue Mission, located in the shadows of Bank of America Stadium in Uptown, literally changes lives every day.

The Rescue Mission helps men and women battling drug and alcohol addiction. The organization offers a 120-day residential recovery program that empowers individuals to move beyond the cycles of addiction and homelessness to become more productive citizens in the community.

Every Thanksgiving, the Charlotte Rescue Mission offers a special food box so needy families can have a delicious dinner they can prepare at home. That meal includes all the fixings and a turkey. This year, more than ever, the Charlotte Rescue Mission needs extra help.

The agency that provided them with about 1,000 turkeys is not involved this year. The organization has a goal to collect 5,000 food boxes and frozen turkeys in time for Thanksgiving. Losing that corporate sponsor makes achieving that goal an even bigger challenge.

Tony Marciano, the president of Charlotte Rescue Mission, says this gives every member of that family a cherished memory of a time when they could be together, sharing a meal provided by the generosity of others. The biggest days for donations are typically the weekend before Thanksgiving, Nov. 18 and 19.

Interested families are encouraged to fill a box with the following items (If you can't find the exact ounces, be as close as possible):

Green beans : 38-ounce can

: 38-ounce can Whole kernel corn : 29-ounce can

: 29-ounce can Cut sweet yams : 40-ounce can

: 40-ounce can Cranberry sauce : 14-ounce can

: 14-ounce can Stove Top stuffing mix : 6-ounce box

: 6-ounce box Turkey or brown gravy mix : 1 package

: 1 package Boil-n-Bag rice, 4 count : 14-ounce box

: 14-ounce box Graham cracker pie crust

Cherry or apple pie filling : 21-ounce can

: 21-ounce can Frozen turkey (not required but appreciated): 12-15 pounds

The total price will be around $35.

IMPORTANT: If you're providing a turkey with your box, do not put it in the box. They must go in the freezer truck separate from shelf-stable items.

You may include extra items as long as they are non-perishable and no items with soft lids, such as apple sauce or pudding cups.

For drop-off locations, call Pam Beam at 704-973-2213. You can also email her at pam.beam@charlotterescuemission.org.