No students injured in crash involving Charlotte school bus

The crash occurred on Statesville Avenue just north of Interstate 85.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was injured in a crash Thursday involving a school bus in Charlotte. Officials confirmed none of the children on the bus were injured.

Around 3:30 p.m., the crash occurred in the 4200 block of Statesville Avenue, which is just north of Interstate 85.

"All the kids are OK," Medic confirmed.

There were seven kids from Walter G. Byers School aboard the bus.

One other person was transported to Novant Presbyterian Medical Center hospital for treatment of minor injuries. It was not immediately known publically which vehicle the injured person was traveling in at the time of the crash.

