School bus driver finds 2-year-old wandering street in northwest Charlotte

The child was found wandering along Winchester Street in northwest Charlotte.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 2-year-old boy was rescued by a school bus driver who found him wandering alone in northwest Charlotte Friday morning, school district officials confirmed.

According to a statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the driver of bus B1107 saw the boy in the middle of the street by himself and pulled over immediately. The driver then got out and put the boy on her bus before calling the office and 911. He was found near the intersection of Winchester Street and Garfield Street.

The child was not hurt, according to CMS. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information about this incident and if any charges will be filed.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Pandora || TuneIn || Google Podcasts || iHeart