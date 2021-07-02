CMPD: 1 person dead after shooting on Creekridge Road

Officials say the case remains under investigation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPDATE: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirms one person is dead after a shooting in the 7000 block of Creekridge Road Thursday evening.

CMPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway.

Homicide Investigation in the Independence Division https://t.co/eECLu2976J — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 3, 2021

EARLIER REPORT

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with "life-threatening injuries" after a shooting on Thursday, July 2.

According to CMPD, officers responded to a call at 6:25 p.m. near the 7000 block of Creekridge Road. That's when officers found the victim with an "apparent gunshot wound."

CMPD confirmed the case is still active and no other details were made available.