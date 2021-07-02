CMPD: 1 person dead after shooting on Creekridge Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UPDATE: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirms one person is dead after a shooting in the 7000 block of Creekridge Road Thursday evening.
CMPD confirmed a homicide investigation is underway.
Details remain limited at this time. WCNC will provided updates as they become available.
EARLIER REPORT
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with "life-threatening injuries" after a shooting on Thursday, July 2.
According to CMPD, officers responded to a call at 6:25 p.m. near the 7000 block of Creekridge Road. That's when officers found the victim with an "apparent gunshot wound."
CMPD confirmed the case is still active and no other details were made available.
WCNC will continue to follow updates as they become available.
