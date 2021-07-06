x
CMPD investigating shooting in Enderly Park neighborhood

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on July 6, according to a department spokesperson.
Credit: WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed it is working the scene of a shooting that happened on Tuesday, July 6. 

According to a CMPD spokesperson, the call was reported just after 9 p.m.in the 3000 block of Avalon Avenue.  

Officials said a victim was found with a "grazed gunshot wound" and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The shooting remains under investigation. WCNC will provide updates as they become available.

