Community pleads for change during vigil for Charlotte shooting victim

Jason Farmer, 24, died on July 2 after a shooting on Creekridge Road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A community is looking for answers after a recent deadly shooting in the Queen City.

Family and friends of Jason Farmer, 24, gathered on Tuesday, July 6, along Sunset Road in north Charlotte for a vigil in his honor.

Farmer died on Friday, July 2, after a shooting in southeast Charlotte on Creekridge Road.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden was also at the vigil to lend his support.

Farmer's mother, Tera Gordon-McIntyre, made an urgent plea to young people in the community. She asked people to put away their guns and to stop getting into arguments.

"We should not have to be burying anyone from any family because you all get in a confrontation," she said.

Other mother that have lost their children surrounding this mother and praying with her pic.twitter.com/KISQYQvty1 — PierreSimmons36 (@PSimmons36) July 7, 2021

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the incident.

As of Tuesday, CMPD reported 52 homicides for this year.