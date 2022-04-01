Charlotte SHOUT! | Popular Queen City festival is back through April 17

The popular Queen City festival kicked off Friday and runs through April 17.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time since the pandemic started, the Charlotte SHOUT! festival is back.

The multi-week festival based in Uptown runs from April 1 through April 17 and celebrates the city's wide-ranging creativity. Organizers previously told WCNC Charlotte's Kendall Morris they're expecting a large crowd after a tough two years.

About 500,000 people attended the festival during its run in 2019, bringing in about $6 million dollars in direct spending to the city, according to a Charlotte City Council presentation in January.

One beloved Charlotte SHOUT! feature won't be at this year's festival, though: the iconic giant bunnies. Instead, the festival says the bunnies left "12 giant eggs" in Romare Bearden Bark, each decorated by a local artist.

In addition to art installations from local and international artists alike, the festival will also feature thought-provoking lecturers and panel discussions; the talents of musical acts, dancers, poets, storytellers, and photographers; and food from local chefs.

For those planning to attend, Charlotte SHOUT! has the event calendar along with details on parking, lodging transit and more on its website. Most events are free, though some events have VIP ticket opportunities. Events that require a ticket purchase will be listed as such.





