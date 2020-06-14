x
Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte man

He was last seen in the 2700 block of Remington Street in Charlotte, NC. It's not known where he might be heading.
Credit: NC Center for Missing Persons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, 71-year-old Henry Fletcher Peterson.

Peterson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen in the 2700 block of Remington Street in Charlotte, NC. It's not known where he might be heading. 

He is a 6'3" black man, weighing about 200 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes and is believed to be wearing a hat, a black shirt, black pants, and black and white shoes. 

Anyone with information about Henry Fletcher Peterson should call Detective Tuttle at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-3237.

