CATS expected to update Silver Line route Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte transportation leaders are expected to give an update on the proposed Silver Line light rail route during Tuesday's Charlotte Area Transit System meeting.
The Metropolitan Transit Commission could make a decision on the light rail project's path near Bojangles Coliseum in east Charlotte. The big debate for some time has been the Silver Line's route in Uptown, with the commission saying it preferred the original northern route, which would run alongside Interstate 277 on Uptown's perimeter. They said this would capture more residents and households.
Some people prefer running the line right through Uptown, sharing existing tracks with the Blue Line and Gold Line rail systems. As a reminder, the Silver Line is a 29-mile train system that would connect Belmont to Union County.
The commission is also expected to provide an update on the new Uptown transportation center. Transit leaders said earlier this month the city should move forward with the "concourse" design, which moves the bus terminal below ground. This design also includes street-level rail platforms.
Tuesday's meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.
