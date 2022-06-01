'There's nothing we can do' | Charlotte small business recognized for their work, then experiences break-in

Two Chicks Investments is known for renovating homes, but when a suspected thief stole all their tools, it brought business to a halt.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte small business owners at Two Chicks Investments said they experienced the highs of national acknowledgment to the lows of a break-in at their shop all in a matter of a couple of hours.

For the past year and a half, co-owners Missy and Ashley Maylott have developed their business Two Chicks Investments throughout the Oakdale neighborhood renovating homes. But they say to them, it's more than just a business.

“We’re going to spend a lot of time in a house to make sure that it’s as perfect as we can get it," Ashley Maylott said. "We say would our moms approve of this house?"

Their hard work was eventually recognized by one of their clients, who chose to nominate the business for The Nextdoor 100 Award, a chance to recognize neighbors who are making a difference.

Out of 46,000 nationwide nominations, Two Chicks Investments was awarded the top 100 honor.

“We were so happy about it and to be able to celebrate that little moment of happiness," Ashley Maylott said.

Unfortunately, that happiness was short-lived. Soon after, the two learned their shop had been broken into and all of their tools were stolen.

“It stopped us dead in our tracks," Missy Maylott said. "There’s nothing we can do, there’s nothing we can work on, there’s nothing we can fix."

Thankfully, the current home they were renovating was already complete, but the break-in forced future homes to be put on pause.

With the help of friends and the community, some tools have been donated or borrowed to help Two Chicks Investments continue business. The owners said that still does not bring back the sentimental value of the stolen tools, though.

“A lot of memories attached to those tools," Missy Maylott said.

“She would go and use one of those tools she would remember putting our baby’s crib together or Madelyn using a power tool to carve a pumpkin," Ashley Maylott said.

So far police have not recovered the stolen tools or made any arrests connected to the break-in. Yet still, Two Chicks Investments say they are motivated to keep moving forward.

“We’re not going to let what happened slow us down," Ashley Maylott said.

