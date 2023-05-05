Charlotte Center City Partners told WCNC Charlotte it submitted a proposal to bring social districts to Uptown and South End.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte could be one step closer to getting a social district.

Social districts allow people to carry alcohol on specially-permitted streets or public parks. Alcoholic drinks have to be purchased at a participating business within the district.

Since Gov. Cooper signed a law allowing social districts in September 2021, several Charlotte-area cities and towns have created social districts including Albemarle, Hickory, Kannapolis, Mooresville and Salisbury.

Charlotte Center City Partners hopes the Queen City will join that list soon. Charlotte approved the creation of social districts in August but has not yet formally approved any.

CCCP told WCNC Charlotte it submitted a proposal to bring social districts to Uptown and South End in Charlotte and hopes social districts could be used as tools for community building and economic development.

"We are excited about their potential for both Uptown and South End," CCCP said, in part, in a statement. "We have a lot of work still to do to get this right, and we look forward to working with all of our partners and stakeholders to design the safest, most effective social districts for Uptown and South End."

Plaza Midwood also submitted paperwork to become a social district in December, but the Plaza Midwood Merchants Association told WCNC Charlotte in March that the process had been moving slowly.

