Here's what would have to happen before Charlotte could get a social district

Despite having businesses and associations in Charlotte interested in social districts, the Queen City has gone without one so far.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It could be another three to five months before a social district could come to Charlotte, according to a memo provided to Charlotte City Council members from the city.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed HB 890 -- which included a provision allowing local governments to establish social districts -- on Sept. 8, 2021.

In the time since then, social districts, or designated outdoor areas where people can carry open alcoholic drinks during specific times, have popped up around the region. Kannapolis, Hickory and Cornelius have tested out social districts, and Albemarle has sought public comment on the potential for a social district.

"It's a conversation that I've already started having with business owners in Plaza Midwood, but there's a number of places where I think it would be a good fit," City Councilman Larken Egleston previously said on WCNC Charlotte's Flashpoint.

It could be months before Charlotte could actually implement a social district, though. In a memo provided to city leaders and obtained by WCNC Charlotte, city officials said in order to establish these districts, the City of Charlotte would have to do the following:

Adopt an ordinance designating the district including a map of boundaries, a signage plan and hours of operation

Publish a management and maintenance plan to the city's official website

Register any districts with the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission

According to the memo, a work team has been established and includes city staff from economic development, planning, solid waste, CDOT, CMPD, external partners from Mecklenburg County ABC, and Charlotte Center City Partners. The group now has several steps in front of them prior to the opening of a Queen City social district.

First, the team must write a policy allowing for social districts in Charlotte which meet specific criteria on location; the council would have to adopt this policy.

Then, the team would create a procedure for both formal and informal business associations to apply for social district status as well as pay a fee for application and permit. As part of this application, associations would have required materials to provide to the state including clear district boundaries, a plan for management and maintenance, and a plan for signage. The city will also require proof of community support and engagement.

Finally, council could formally adopt social districts on a rolling basis. But before the first social district could be adopted, ordinance language referring to open containers needs to be amended.

Once a social district is adopted, the city will then be responsible for applying for social district status with the NC ABC Commission.

The memo states a pilot is not recommended, citing the requirement of policy adoption, ordinance amendment, signage plan, management and maintenance plan, and state registration.

Should City Council want to proceed with social districts, the city said the process would likely take three to five months.