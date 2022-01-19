Charlotte residents who have not had trash picked up this week asked to move trash to curbs Wednesday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte is asking residents to put their trash bins on the curb Wednesday night if they have not yet received service this week.
City leaders said in observance of the Martin Luther King. Jr Day holiday, Solid Waste Services did not collect trash on Monday, operating instead on a one-day delay. Due to the upcoming potential winter weather, Solid Waste Services wants to ensure all residents have trash collected this week.
In addition to taking trash bins out Wednesday night, the City of Charlotte is asking residents to leave the bins out until collected. This is especially the case for residents who usually receive trash collection on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.
Any Charlotte resident who wants text message updates on impacts to the collection can text their day of service to 73224.
