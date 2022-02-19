Here's why there won't be a St. Patrick's Day Parade in Charlotte this year

Linda Hart said her husband, Frank, has been facing Parkinson's Disease.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For almost 25 years, Charlotte has been gilded in green for the St. Patrick's Day Parade. But to the heartbreak of revelers in the Queen City, the parade will not be able to happen this year.

Frank and Linda Hart started the tradition in 1997, celebrating Irish culture in Uptown with verdant sights and celebrants cheering on. The last time the parade was held was in 2019, and COVID-19 kept it from happening in 2020 and 2021. Initially, the Harts started planning for the revels.

But this year, the Harts have to devote their energies to something else: Parkinson's Disease.

Linda Hart confirmed to WCNC Charlotte that Frank's condition hasn't gotten better, and the couple will now be focused on tending to it. As of now, the Harts are not aware if anyone else will be organizing the parade this year, or at any point in the future. Linda has promised to let us know if someone does choose to step up and take charge.