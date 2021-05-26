CMS student honored for bravery amidst fire

The North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal is honoring a girl for calling 911 to report an apartment fire in March.

The North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal is honoring Tyshala Ni'Anna Wilson, who on March 16, 2021 called 911 to report the apartment she was living in was on fire. Tyshala, who is a 5th Grade student at Tuckaseegee Elementary School, was able to get her younger brother Hampton to a safer area while getting important information to a Charlotte Fire Department communicator. She also closed a door to protect both of them from the fire and smoke, before she and her brother were able to be rescued by ground ladders.