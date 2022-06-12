'No matter what adversity you go through, there's a brighter day' | Charlotte student gets full ride to Appalachian State University despite tragedy

High school senior suffered personal loss but used it to elevate himself and thrive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For many young adults, graduation is a time for celebrating the next chapter and new opportunities.

That includes David Itson, who lost his mother, Tamara Itson, suddenly in 2013. Just a young boy at the time, Itson still remembered her smile. He said, "Even though I can't say verbatim what I remember of her, I do remember her presence. And, I do remember that every day that I walk and I breathe is for her. And that is essentially my purpose for living."

Itson admitted he was not a great student during middle school through the 9th grade. He said, "I had to really sit myself down and check myself. My grandma always says: Check yourself at the door before somebody else will." He added, "I did kind of feel like it was a two-way street. It was either going to be bad or good. And this was my moment that I had to choose for myself. And I knew I wanted to be something."

Itson received a full ride to Appalachian State University with help from Bernice Feaster, also known as "The Scholar Mom," a college planning and scholarship assistance program. Feaster recalled, "I said you need to do this; you need to do that. He'd always do it and follow back up with me."

Itson said a little effort and a plan go a long way in what's driving his purpose. He said, "It's to make sure that I'm not just an anybody, but I'm a somebody. That is the purpose. I don't know what that entails but I have to make something of myself. I know that for a fact."

Armanda Itson, David's grandmother, said her grandson's story can hopefully inspire someone else who may be facing personal trial and tribulation. She said, "No matter what adversity you go through, there's a brighter day. And whatever you make out of your life you can overcome. It can be done. David is a prime example to lose his mom at such a young age and still carry on."

Itson will graduate Wednesday from Charlotte Mecklenburg Virtual High School after transferring from North Mecklenburg. He plans on studying accounting and becoming an entrepreneur.

