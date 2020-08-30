South End taproom Hoppin' closing for a day after video shared of customer drinking from tap

Hoppin' said in a post on Sunday that in addition to closing for the day, they have issued a permanent ban for the customer involved.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hoppin', a popular taproom in South End Charlotte, announced on Sunday that it would be closing its doors for the day in light of an "incident" that took place the night before. While Hoppin' has not confirmed exactly what the incident is, a video has been shared on Reddit and Instagram showing a customer drinking directly from one of the taps.

In the video shared on an Instagram story by the freelance journalism community FYE CLT, a customer can be seen putting her mouth up to the tap to drink from it as people seem to cheer her on. The organization told WCNC Charlotte the video was shared with them by one of their followers, who has not been named.

While Hoppin' has not specifically confirmed if this was the incident in question, the company said in a post that an incident Saturday was "completely unacceptable, not indicative of how we run our establishment and will not be tolerated."

In response, the individual responsible has been permanently banned from the establishment. Hoppin' has not confirmed how they found the individual in question, but the business does use wristbands connected to credit or debit cards to log customers' consumption.

Hoppin will be closed today. Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/5HDL6U3hBW — HoppinCLT (@CltHoppin) August 30, 2020

The South End location was closed on Sunday so staff could ensure everything has been cleaned and sanitized in addition to usual cleaning services.