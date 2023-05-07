Charlotte teacher competes on Jeopardy!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte teacher, Aubrey Gilleran, will appear on tonight's episode of Jeopardy! He is a high school English teacher in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district.
Gilleran took to Twitter in June to announce his appearance on the show. After recording the episode in May, the awaited airdate is finally here.
According to his Twitter, Gilleran took the qualifying test on the Jeopardy! website "on a whim," he said he still can't believe his luck.
You can watch Gilleran and the other contestants compete tonight on WCNC's channel at 7 p.m. or here on the Jeopardy! website.
