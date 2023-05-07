Charlotte teacher competes on Jeopardy!

High school teacher, Aubrey Gilleran, will be on the June 5 episode of Jeopardy!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte teacher, Aubrey Gilleran, will appear on tonight's episode of Jeopardy! He is a high school English teacher in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district.

Gilleran took to Twitter in June to announce his appearance on the show. After recording the episode in May, the awaited airdate is finally here.

I'm unlocking my account to share some big news! I was a contestant on @Jeopardy in May, and my airdate is July 5! Fellow Charlotteans can watch @wcnc at 7:00 to see me in action. Everyone else can check here: https://t.co/2vZWRTlJZ3. It was a dream come true! pic.twitter.com/A5WDX38Q3R — Aubrey Gilleran (@AubreyGilleran) June 20, 2023

According to his Twitter, Gilleran took the qualifying test on the Jeopardy! website "on a whim," he said he still can't believe his luck.

You can watch Gilleran and the other contestants compete tonight on WCNC's channel at 7 p.m. or here on the Jeopardy! website.

