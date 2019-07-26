CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 19-year-old Charlotte teen who has not been seen since Tuesday may be traveling with a 30-year-old man, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Friday among a public outreach effort to try and find the girl.

Itati Romero Ambrosio left her home Tuesday night around 10 p.m., police said. Her family reported her missing the following morning when she did not return home. Family and friends have not heard from her since she left, according to officials.

Police believe Romero Ambrosio may be traveling with Emanuel Ambrocio-Cruz. The two could be traveling in a dark grey four-door Mitsubishi Raider pickup truck with damage to the right side of the tailgate. The truck is possibly bearing North Carolina licence plate FCD-6115 but police warn the plate may be changed or altered.

Police released this photo of the truck:

Emanuel Ambrocio-Cruz may be driving this Mitsubishi Raider with North Carolina licence plate FCD-6115.

WCNC

Itati is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and approximately 135 pounds. She has long dark brown hair. Police said she has no tattoos, piercings, scars, or birthmarks. She was last seen wearing grey leggings and brown boots.

Emanuel is described as a Hispanic male. He is 30-years-old.

Anyone who sees or has information on the whereabouts of Itati, Emanuel, or the Mitsubishi pickup truck is asked to call 911 immediately. In addition, you may also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.