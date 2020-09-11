Charlotte teen who competed on Jeopardy! Teen Tournament remembers Alex Trebek

The beloved host died Sunday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alex Trebek — the beloved host of the long-running game show "Jeopardy!" — has died following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

The show confirmed Trebek's death in a Tweet on Sunday, saying he passed away peacefully.

"Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," the show tweeted Sunday morning.

Trebek announced last year that he had stage four pancreatic cancer.

He hosted "Jeopardy!" for more than 35 years, even setting a Guinness World Record for the most game show episodes hosted by the same presenter.

WCNC spoke with a Charlotte teenager who appeared on an episode of "Jeopardy! Teen Tournament" that aired back in 2019. Teagan O'Sullivan was attending Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy at the time.