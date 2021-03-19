Cleanup efforts continue at site of Charlotte's Tent City

Friday marks one month since Charlotte's Tent City was evacuated. With the clock ticking, there's still no long-term solution for residents in county-paid hotels.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cleanup efforts are still underway at the site of Charlotte's Tent City, the homeless encampment right outside Uptown that was evacuated last month due to a rodent infestation.

Friday marks one month since the site was emptied and city leaders are still trying to find permanent housing solutions for residents who lived at Tent City. Residents of Tent City were offered 90-day stays in county-paid hotels. County Manager Dena Diorio said over 200 people took them up on the offer, exceeding the number of people believed to be living at the site, but no one was turned away.

In a statement to WCNC Charlotte Friday, a county spokesperson said, "the initial eradication are still underway." It's unclear when that will be complete or what will happen to the dozens of people who will once again be on their own in roughly two months' time.

During this time, former Tent City residents will have a warm place to say, clean clothes, as well as county services to help them find jobs and get the proper training so they're back on their feet.

Health Director Gibbie Harris gave residents 72 hours from the initial order to evacuate on Feb. 16. Harris told county commissioners at this time, "this is not a situation anyone should be living in," and said if it was her call, the order to clear the premises would've been given sooner.

"To be perfectly honest, if I had my way, we would make a change in 24 hours. It is just not safe for people to be living in this environment," Harris said.

Meanwhile, Mecklenburg County continues to search a long-term solution for Tent City residents. At the end of the day, it comes down to money, and the county says it needs help. Assistant County Manager Anthony Trotman is hopeful aid will come from local, state and federal levels of government.

"It's definitely a joint effort," Trotman said. "I think all levels of government from the county to the city, to the state, to the federal government all bear responsibility in dealing with this issue."

Trotman said Mecklenburg County would like to see the federal government step in by following a national affordable housing policy, expanding low-income housing credits and providing more money to help local governments fix homelessness.

Other cities, like Houston, Texas, have tried a housing-first initiative, which provide homes to the homeless before focusing on fixing the person. Others, like Kansas City, have built villages of tiny homes. A village of 49 homes was built for homeless veterans, offering a roof over their heads, health care offices and other essential services.