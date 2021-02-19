Tent City residents have until 5 p.m. Friday to vacate property

Mecklenburg County is offering free hotel rooms for 90 days but there's still no long-term solution in place to address Charlotte's homelessness situation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People living in Charlotte's Tent City, the homeless encampment right outside uptown, have until 5 p.m. Friday to vacate the property due to a rat infestation that Mecklenburg County leaders say is posing a public health threat.

A temporary housing offer was made, but after a few months, these people will again be on their own. The county offered residents of the encampment a free 90-day stay in a hotel but there's still no long-term solution in place. The homeless camp right outside Uptown's thriving corporate buildings has been home to more than 150 people since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the region last year.

Approximately 180 people have accepted the county’s offer for a 90-day hotel stay. That number exceeds the number of people estimated to be living at the site. County Manage Dena Diorio said they would not turn anyone away if they presented and said they had been living at the encampment.

"Oh my God, let's get up under some clean, warm blankets, and a warm environment, man it makes me want to cry," said one man at the encampment.

Tuesday, without any warning, Health Director Gibbie Harris issued a mandatory order requiring those who live in Tent City to leave by the end of the week so the areas can be cleaned and potential diseases won't spread. According to the CDC, rodents can spread 35 different diseases to humans through direct and indirect contact.

"To be perfectly honest, if I had my way, we would make a change in 24 hours. It is just not safe for people to be living in this environment," Harris said.

City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County leaders have spent the past week pointing fingers over whose responsibility it is to help the homeless.

"Let me clear, that this is not a Mecklenburg County problem," said Diorio. "This is a community problem."

County officials said people who don't leave the area by 5 p.m. Friday could face a misdemeanor, but Charlotte-Mecklenurg Police and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office both said they don't have anything to do with it. Neither agency plans to penalize anyone who doesn't get out by the deadline.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings issued a statement that said in part, “this is not how this should be managed” and he did not want to “criminalize homelessness.”

Meanwhile, Diorio called out City Manager Marcus Jones for backing out of an agreement to provide CATS buses to transport the homeless to the hotels.