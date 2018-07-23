CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A major decision is expected Monday night on whether to provide new protection for Charlotte first responders.

The city council is expected to vote on buying bulletproof body armor for firefighters Monday night. The price tag is about $525,000. It would buy nearly 400 vests, helmets, and shields that would cover all firefighters on duty at a given time.

The proposal comes in response to an increasing number of active shooter situations in the U.S. since 2009.

NBC Charlotte is now learning about real-world situations in recent years, where Charlotte firefighters faced the threat of violence. In 2015, firefighters were alongside with police during a shooting at the Northlake Mall and then there was the civil unrest in Charlotte in 2016.

And just last year, firefighters responded to 17 incidents involving weapons, according to city documents.

“We're on the front lines,” Charlotte Fire Battalion Chief Rob Cannon previously told NBC Charlotte.

NBC Charlotte previously asked Battalion Chief Cannon if he would feel more comfortable with body armor.

“I think it would be a good option to have, certainly,” Chief Cannon said.

Monday’s vote comes just a couple months after NBC Charlotte reported Union EMS is already in the process of getting body armor. The county approved 150 ballistic vests at a cost of $150,000.

“Anything where there may be violence at play, in progress, it will be mandatory they wear the vests,” said Brian Edwards, Union EMS director.

According to city documents, the National Fire Protection Association standards require all fire departments to be provided with ballistic protection when exposed to situations such as active shooters or civil unrest.

“Any protection we could give to ourselves to help us do our job and help us most importantly help the citizens,” Chief Cannon said.

