'We don't want to spill any more blood' | Concerned Veterans For America advocating for a stop to endless wars

Another concern is providing veterans and active duty members adequate care and resources once they do return back home to America

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For years, Concerned Veterans for America (CVA) has made it their mission to try to stop what they call "endless wars." This week that mission became even more important with the events unfolding in Afghanistan.

It is situations like this CVA hopes can be avoided.

“We don’t want to spill any more blood, we don’t want to spend any more treasure overseas on countries that don’t want us there," Rick Disney with Concerned Veterans For America said.

CVA instead would like to shift the focus on improving the veteran experience on American soil.

“20 years of war and then these veterans or active-duty troops are coming home to a deteriorated VA healthcare system -- it takes a toll mentally and physically," he said.

TShane Johnson is a Marine Corps veteran and a motivational speaker who travels the country trying to bring awareness to the issues of mental health, suicide, and poor healthcare for veterans.

He believes his advocacy now will not only benefit those who have already served this country, but also the youth -- future men and women service members.

“If we can find a way to encourage them and inspire them to know that they’re going to be taken care of and there’s a lot of positive that comes from that," Johnson said.

Concerned Veterans For America is also launching a Charlotte chapter and hopes to recruit new employees at their next meet-up scheduled on September 10 at High Branch Brew Company in Concord. This will also be a 9/11 remembrance event as well.