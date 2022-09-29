Charlotteans lend a helping hand in Ft. Meyers

A group of veterans are doing what they can in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has left much of Florida in a state of disaster. Houses have been swept around towns have been flooded. Ft. Meyers was hit the hardest, and a group of Charlotteans has been boots on the ground helping out in any way they can.

Florida residents said it's hard to watch and parts of the state look unrecognizable. Curtis Drafton runs the Veterans Hall of Fame based out of Charlotte. When disaster strikes, he and his team spring into action.

“It’s going to take these guys longer than a year to clean up," Drafton said. "We’ve been doing water rescues -- 19 water rescues, five water vehicle rescues.”

It's all old hat for him; he's done this for almost 10 years.

"Every storm you can name that was major, we’ve been at," Drafton said.

He's been up close and personal, lending a hand and even providing protection. Drafton and his team were hired by leaders in Lee County, Fla., and have kept a watchful eye on businesses across the Ft. Meyers area. He said looters are running rampant.

MORE FROM WCNC: Brad Panovich details Ian's impacts in Charlotte

"When we got the call and came down, the fire department and police are busy, so we have been busy on and off all day to make sure no one is stealing stuff," Drafton said.

Contact Austin Walker at awalker@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts