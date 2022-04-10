Charlotte videographer aims to help homeless population and organizations through documentary

"Without Shelter" highlights the stories of those living on the streets of Charlotte and the resources that are available to help.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte photographer and videographer is bringing attention to the homelessness issue in the city through a new documentary.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing & Homelessness data, 3,037 people experienced literal homelessness in 2021, which means living in a shelter or transitional housing facility, fleeing domestic violence; living in an unsheltered location; doubled up with family/friends; and/or living in a hotel/motel.

Jarrell Hilton, CEO and owner of Hislight Studios, has always had a heart for the homeless and wanted to use his talents to tell the stories of those living on the streets.

"I'm not this high-end Hollywood guy, but I do feel like I have an opportunity to, you know, put those cameras to use for a good cause and tell the story of people who are voiceless at this point or feel invisible,” Hilton said.

Hilton started working to film the lives of people who are homeless in Charlotte last year, highlighting their stories in his documentary called “Without Shelter.”

"I developed that sense of understanding that, man, these people are not here because they choose to be,” Hilton said. “It's just an unfortunate situation that happened."

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing & Homelessness data from Jan. 2021, 1,947 people were accounted for in the annual Point-In-Time count, which provides a snapshot of the city's homeless population on one night a year in January. It was a 21% increase from 2020.

The documentary aims to highlight resources and organizations people can turn to for help. Hilton spoke with organizations like Roof Above and Block Love. He also interviewed Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden for the film.

"That was the essence behind the film, just really wanting to bring awareness and just kind of help to do my part,” Hilton added.

Hilton is hoping those who see the documentary walk away with a greater sense of understanding and compassion for those without a home.

"Let's rid the stigma, and let's just open our hearts and try to be intentional about this situation,” Hilton said. "We could change a life. You never know. You never know."

Hilton is aiming to release the documentary May 21.

He hopes to have a screening at a local theater and donate a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales to organizations that work with the homeless population in Charlotte.

WCNC Charlotte is part of seven major media companies and other local institutions producing I Can’t Afford to Live Here, a collaborative reporting project focused on solutions to the affordable housing crisis in Charlotte. It is a project of the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative, which is supported by the Local Media Project, an initiative launched by the Solutions Journalism Network with support from the Knight Foundation to strengthen and reinvigorate local media ecosystems. See all of our reporting at charlottejournalism.org.



