Cause of pipe break that caused extensive Charlotte water disruption remains 'undetermined'

Replacement work will happen over the next several weeks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The cause of a "historic" water main break on Oct. 18 that disrupted water service to communities across Charlotte remains a mystery.

"The cause of the pipe break is still undetermined," Charlotte Water, the city agency charged with overseeing the city's water and sewage system, said in a news release Friday.

When the 36-inch wide pipe, first installed in 1955, burst near Remount Road, it interfered with water service to at least 22 zip codes across Charlotte. Charlotte Water said they checked flow and sampled water from 260 fire hydrants and 104 other locations before eventually lifting a boil water advisory.

"This pipe is prestressed concrete," Angela Charles, director of Charlotte Water, previously said. "It lasted for at least 60 years. A good benchmark, when we put something in the ground, if it lasts 30 to 50 years, it's doing good. We're not sure age was the cause but age can be a factor."

Charles said the pipe wasn't the oldest. Charlotte still uses some cast iron pipes from the 1920s and '30s, according to Charles. She said the city has a renewal program where crews go in and look at different factors, including age, type of pipe, location, and repair records to determine if any changes are necessary.

Charlotte Water crews have started removing and replacing the water main. Replacement work will happen over the next several weeks. Officials said during that time, customers may experience some short, momentary disruptions to service.

