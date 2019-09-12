A Kansas mother has found the kind young woman who helped brighten her daughter's holiday season.
Kayla Foster said her family was visiting relatives in the Charlotte area when her husband fell and injured his back. While Foster and her 7-year-old daughter, Molly, were waiting in the emergency room at Atrium Health, Molly broke down.
"She got concerned she wasn’t going to be able to see Santa and give him her list," Foster said.
A young woman walked over to Molly and asked if she could talk to her. According to Foster, Wells bent down and spoke to Molly in a calm, soothing voice.
Wells pulled out a notepad and pencil and asked Molly to write down her Christmas wishlist to Santa. After Molly finished writing, Wells walked away with the list.
Moments later she returned and handed the list back to Molly.
