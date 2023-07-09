City of Charlotte is seeking solutions for office vacances in Uptown

The push for more hybrid and remote wok has led to an increase in office vacancies around the country.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Around the country, fewer workers are coming into the office.

This change comes after the pandemic led to a rise in hybrid work models, leading more people to want to work from home.

Just last month, Joanna Sikotis drew a crowd, closing Green's Lunch in Uptown after nearly 100 years, in part because she said customers that used to come from the office weren't there.

“Nobody’s coming to work," Sikotis said. “I mean, during the day, there’s nobody up here.”

But the city of Charlotte is working to change that, according to Michael Smith with Charlotte Center City Partners.

He said they're building new office space with amenities that encourage people to come back, including a new office tower expected on S. Tryon in the city center.

“We're hearing again and again from major employers that it is their aspiration to have their teams together," Smith said. "They want an office environment that is attractive, so that people come to the office by choice instead of by mandate.”

They're also working to modernize or repurpose older structures, something Danny Chavis with Charlotte Regional Business Alliance said is helping to bring new faces into the city.

“Whether that's residential, whether that's, you know, hoteling, whether that's any other type of use… to drop some of that vacancy rate down," Chavez said. "The newer type-a stuff is not having a problem filling up. The older space is.”

Eighty to 100 people new people a day are moving to the Charlotte area, according Smith.

As the area changes, Sikotis said she's open to the idea of bringing their famous hot dogs back.

“You know, in a couple years I believe Uptown will come back to life again," Sikotis.

Contact Kayland Hagwood at khagwood@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.