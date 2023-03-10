Charlotte rezoning requests in 'gray area' as city looks to resolve policy map inconsistencies, councilman says

Hundreds of rentals off Rea Road are just one proposal in the 'gray area,' Councilman Ed Driggs said as the city works to correct inconsistencies in rezoning policy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The city of Charlotte continues to modify newly adopted rezoning rules that have created some confusion around the development approval process.

Charlotte's Future 2040 Policy Map was adopted in March of 2022 and helps inform what types of development can be built and where, but the document has some inconsistencies that staff and council are working to resolve.

City Councilman Ed Driggs, who represents district seven, chairs the committee assisting staff with fixing the inconsistencies.

"Probably half of our petitions in meetings have come across as being inconsistent and still recommended by the staff," Driggs said.

In a Oct. 2 transportation, planning and development committee meeting, staff said intersection changes and development patterns not originally considered may make certain properties more appropriate now than they were when the plan was made.

"Major planning efforts that are underway, all of those things can contribute to land uses that are desired by the market or by the community that may not have been on our radar at the time of adoption or creation of that place-type map," Dave Pettine with the city planning department said.

This means some requests may be recommended despite not meeting the mark of the document.

"When the staff recommends approval and it's not consistent, then council is in a position of having to decide whether the petition is in the public interest are not," Driggs said.

One project Driggs said could fall into the gray area due to the inconsistencies is in is district, as a petitioner looks to build more than 600 rentals off Rea Road near Piper Glen Estates.

The project has drawn mixed reviews from those living in the area.

“The traffic on both of those roads is really crazy and to add additional to it would just make matters worse," Earl Steffen, a Piper Glen resident, said.

“To have housing that’s affordable in the most beautiful areas - everybody is deserving of that," Aishia Hitson, another Piper Glen resident, said of the project.

While the petitioner has indicated some of housing may be reserved for seniors, there hasn't been discussion to set aside units where rents would be limited to the level that would be affordable at certain percentages of the area's median income, according to Driggs. They would be market priced.

While the plan is updated, staff said they consider things like proximity to transportation, food, and amenities before recommending a development move forward.

“So, the question is, is this a case where the staff would look and say, OK, it's not consistent with the policy map, but it does align with the goals of council in terms of creating more housing, and therefore we recommend it," Driggs said. "I don't expect that to happen … but you find that you're up against this area, the gray area of uncertainty.”

Driggs said the city expects the policy map to be updated over the next two years.