Has your yard waste not yet been collected? Here's why

Charlotte residents are advised to keep their yard waste at the curb until a pickup can occur.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte has announced a delay in the collection of yard waste because of staff shortages.

On Wednesday, the city advised residents to "put their yard waste at the curb on their regular collection day and leave it there until collected."

The staff shortages are not impacting the collection of garbage or recycling bins, the city said.

The City of Charlotte said they have 17 new staffers who are expected to start in the next two weeks, according to the city. The city expects to resume on-time collection of yard waste once those new staffers begin work. They are continuing to hire for additional open vacancies.

Solid Waste Services will host two additional interviews May 10 and May 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 1105 Otts Street. The application period is currently open. Interested applicants can view the job posting and apply for the position at the city's online employment center.

Residents also have the option of disposing of yard waste by taking the items in paper bags or reusable containers to one of the four Mecklenburg County full-service recycling centers. However Mecklenburg County may charge fees when disposing at the full-service centers, the city advised.