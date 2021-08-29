Charlotte's Gold line streetcar begins service Monday

Come Monday, the CATS gold line will officially roll out 5 new streetcars connecting Charlotte’s west end all the way to Elizabeth.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It has been years in the making but Charlotte's new gold line extension will officially be ready to take passengers on Monday.

It is set to be a game-changer for people in Charlotte’s west side area

"It's been 50 plus years or more where Beatties Ford Road has remained the same or kind of deteriorated," said Charlotte resident Ronald Ross.

Ross has lived in the Beatties Ford Road community for 50 years.

Come Monday, the CATS gold line will officially roll out 5 new streetcars connecting Charlotte’s west end all the way to Elizabeth.

CATS said the streetcar will run every 20 minutes from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m. the project is just one of many efforts to revitalize Charlotte’s west side area.

“Everyone's really excited about the changes coming”, Ross said.

But with the excitement comes concern, Ross said as the area becomes more accessible the people in that area become more at risk of being displaced.

For now, the 11 additional stops the line will provide means new access for community members who use CATS for transportation.

This service will be free until January 2022.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts