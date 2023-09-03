Charlotte's GospelSHOUT concert is back after a three-year hiatus

After a three-year hiatus, the annual GospelSHOUT concert will be held on Sept. 12. with some added safety measures.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An annual gospel concert put on hold during the pandemic is back this year. It’s all happening at the United House of Prayer for All People on Beatties Ford Road.

Organizers tell WCNC Charlotte’s Jesse Pierre the last GospelSHOUT took place back in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the height of the public health crisis, the church was linked to a COVID-19 outbreak, with five deaths and nearly 150 cases.

“A lot of folks don’t know Charlotte has its own musical tradition,” said Tom Hanchett, co-host for the event. “It’s called the shout band and it happens at the United House of Prayer for all People.”

The shout bands originated at the United House of Prayer bringing together the jazzy sounds of trombones, drums, horns, and gospel choir singing.

“If you are not familiar with the House of Prayer this will be new to you and it is something that the whole community takes pride in,” he said.

Hanchett said it is also a way to get young people involved in the church, as the traditions are passed down for new generations to carry on.

When the music starts, Hanchett says you never know where it will take you but you will feel the spirit.

“The evening always starts out with the Cloud of Heaven shout band and they warm up the house a little bit,” said Hanchett. “You can hear the trombone percolating and then someone rears back and the first note begins.”

Face-covering requirements will be enforced at the concert. Despite the end of the public health emergency, the church has kept mask requirements in place. Several signs of the mask requirements are seen posted outside of the church.

“This is a congregational situation and you are not social distancing. There are a lot of elders in the church like me and we want to be safe,” Hanchett said. “COVID is also on the uptick so please wear a mask.”

Currently, North Carolina hospitals are seeing an increase in COVID cases with 485 hospitalizations as of Aug. 30, up from 435 the week prior. That’s according to the North Carolina Department of Health.

Hanchett said the face covering is a way the church is keeping people safe but that is not going to stop anyone from enjoying what is being called music for the soul.

“The church opens its doors, the community comes and the music lifts you up,” he said.