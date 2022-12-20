Charlotte's oldest restaurant is up for sale

Green's Lunch opened in 1926. It's on sale for $3 million.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A piece of Charlotte's history can be yours for $3 million.

Green's Lunch, the Uptown hot dog restaurant, has been put up for sale by its owners. The sale listing was posted by Sands Investment Group and offers the 1,500-square-foot building for $3 million.

"This is an Opportunity to Purchase One of the Most Desirable Development Opportunities in All of Charlotte," reads part of the listing.

Green's Lunch was previously put up for sale in 2021, but no buyer was found.

The restaurant opened in 1926 at the corner of W 4th Street and S Mint Street with just 13 stools and has been there as Uptown has grown around it.

