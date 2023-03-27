Charred body found in trunk of burnt car in Richmond County

The burnt car was found on Covington Community Road in rural north Richmond County.

RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators are looking to learn what led to a person being found dead in a trunk of a burnt car on Monday.

A Richmond County sheriff's deputy was alerted to a burnt car on the side of Covington Community Road in the northern part of the county.

The deputy located the car parked next to the road and found charred human remains in the trunk of the vehicle.

Additional investigators were called to the scene, including Richmond County Sheriff's Office investigators and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation arson unit officials.

The human remains were removed from the car and sent to Raleigh to be identified by the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (910) 895-3232.

