Chase from Charlotte ends with car in Lake Wylie

Viewer video captured the moment the suspect surrendered to officers while the car was still in the water.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Cameras were rolling as a chase from Charlotte came to an end with a car in Lake Wylie Thursday evening.

A WCNC Charlotte viewer captured the moment the driver of the car surrendered to officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, wading through the water with his hands up in the water off of Lake Wylie Drive in Rock Hill. Officers took him into custody as they too were in the water, some with guns trained on the gray Dodge Charger.

On Friday, CMPD provided more information about what happened. According to officers, a license plate reader on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte alerted them that the car in question was tied in connection to a previous crime. Officers say they tried to stop the car, but the driver refused and gave chase.

NOTICE: Deputies are in the are of 3200 Lake Wylie Dr. Rock Hill after a pursuit from Charlotte-Meck Police ended there. All suspects are in custody. No YCSO Deputies were involved with the pursuit. #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/cq0WGVlHgb — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) August 13, 2021

The pursuit extended into Rock Hill, across the state line, and CMPD were able to take the suspect into custody with the help of authorities in South Carolina. The York County Sheriff's Office confirmed their deputies were not involved in the chase but provided an alert on Twitter that their deputies were in the area.

CMPD reports the suspect is charged with not having a driver's license, having an open container of liquor in the car, failing to stop for blue lights, possession of drugs with intent to distribute, and being a fugitive from justice.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.